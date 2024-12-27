Vintage joy with a sparkle…

It’s wonderful to open the old tatty brown Christmas boxes… each year they’re unravelled from their tissue paper & cotton wool.

It’s always a wow for me,



Some Christmas tree decorations give more than glitter and brilliance, they are a gift of love given Ooo a long time ago, which I know will continue.



I’ve had a very relaxed time and a little behind on uploading my photos…



after a frosty start to the day the sun is shining…

many hugs before Christian heads of to the bakery… people buy bread almost everyday of the year… and Brett is also in Paris on his latest job. I have a little me time.