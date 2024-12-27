Previous
Vintage joy with a sparkle… by beverley365
Photo 1000

Vintage joy with a sparkle…

It’s wonderful to open the old tatty brown Christmas boxes… each year they’re unravelled from their tissue paper & cotton wool.
It’s always a wow for me,

Some Christmas tree decorations give more than glitter and brilliance, they are a gift of love given Ooo a long time ago, which I know will continue.

I’ve had a very relaxed time and a little behind on uploading my photos…

after a frosty start to the day the sun is shining…
many hugs before Christian heads of to the bakery… people buy bread almost everyday of the year… and Brett is also in Paris on his latest job. I have a little me time.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely ornament.
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning ornament and capture.
December 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact