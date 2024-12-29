Sign up
Previous
Photo 1002
Panettone, a symbol of the festive season
In recent years, Italy's Christmas tradition has swept through the parisian world of culinary artisans, pastry chefs, and bakers.
My son embraced a new challenge… I read it’s a notoriously tricky pastry to master, panettone’s preparation demands both precision and patience… oh boy it’s irresistibly mouthwateringly delicious.
I made a coconut veg curry last night and as the wrapping of the panettone was twinkling in the fairy lights I thought I would test it…😋
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1482
photos
123
followers
126
following
274% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th December 2024 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
It looks delicious
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love it, we just had some for breakfast this morning. It also makes a delicious bread and butter pudding 😋
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks yummy
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh what a skill.
December 29th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
It looks wonderful. I feel it's the time for a normal diet to resume.
December 29th, 2024
