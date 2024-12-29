Panettone, a symbol of the festive season

In recent years, Italy's Christmas tradition has swept through the parisian world of culinary artisans, pastry chefs, and bakers.



My son embraced a new challenge… I read it’s a notoriously tricky pastry to master, panettone’s preparation demands both precision and patience… oh boy it’s irresistibly mouthwateringly delicious.



I made a coconut veg curry last night and as the wrapping of the panettone was twinkling in the fairy lights I thought I would test it…😋



