Panettone, a symbol of the festive season by beverley365
Panettone, a symbol of the festive season

In recent years, Italy's Christmas tradition has swept through the parisian world of culinary artisans, pastry chefs, and bakers.

My son embraced a new challenge… I read it’s a notoriously tricky pastry to master, panettone’s preparation demands both precision and patience… oh boy it’s irresistibly mouthwateringly delicious.

I made a coconut veg curry last night and as the wrapping of the panettone was twinkling in the fairy lights I thought I would test it…😋

29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Beverley

Babs
It looks delicious
December 29th, 2024  
Diana
I love it, we just had some for breakfast this morning. It also makes a delicious bread and butter pudding 😋
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Looks yummy
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Oh what a skill.
December 29th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
It looks wonderful. I feel it's the time for a normal diet to resume.
December 29th, 2024  
