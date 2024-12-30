Joy in the Eco Park…

I popped over the road to the eco park yesterday morning to breath in the oxygen and stroll around to discover something interesting.



Super chilly, super quiet and really lovely… totally alone and enjoying my smooch in nature.



Nature is sleeping and in hiding, the only greenery was in and around the natural pool…

which constantly flows 24/7.



I noticed some blue tits in our garden a few days ago so I’m going to keep an eye open… I’ve got my camera on stand by in waiting…

Love being positive.



Happy Monday 😄