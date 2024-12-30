Previous
Joy in the Eco Park… by beverley365
Photo 1003

Joy in the Eco Park…

I popped over the road to the eco park yesterday morning to breath in the oxygen and stroll around to discover something interesting.

Super chilly, super quiet and really lovely… totally alone and enjoying my smooch in nature.

Nature is sleeping and in hiding, the only greenery was in and around the natural pool…
which constantly flows 24/7.

I noticed some blue tits in our garden a few days ago so I’m going to keep an eye open… I’ve got my camera on stand by in waiting…
Love being positive.

Happy Monday 😄
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact