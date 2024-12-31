Previous
The last rose of the year, frosty and beautiful… by beverley365
The last rose of the year, frosty and beautiful…

Today is New Year’s Eve,
for me a time for sending warm wishes to friends around the world oh how I love keeping in touch, there always has to be a catalyst and that’s me.

I’m going to get the metro later and walk along the river…absorbing the feeling of love… take some street shots, just enjoy being in the moment.

I’m meeting my son’s beautiful girlfriend for some food shopping, she’s cooking something scrummy for this evening… I’m sooo thrilled to be invited.

I discovered Rumi… at the end of covid when I did my YTT… those 4 weeks changed my life,
a truly life changing challenge.

I love his words of wisdom… and his history

Every rose is prey to winter… Rumi

31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Beautiful soft capture with lovely tones and bokeh.
December 31st, 2024  
