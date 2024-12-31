The last rose of the year, frosty and beautiful…

Today is New Year’s Eve,

for me a time for sending warm wishes to friends around the world oh how I love keeping in touch, there always has to be a catalyst and that’s me.



I’m going to get the metro later and walk along the river…absorbing the feeling of love… take some street shots, just enjoy being in the moment.



I’m meeting my son’s beautiful girlfriend for some food shopping, she’s cooking something scrummy for this evening… I’m sooo thrilled to be invited.



I discovered Rumi… at the end of covid when I did my YTT… those 4 weeks changed my life,

a truly life changing challenge.



I love his words of wisdom… and his history



Every rose is prey to winter… Rumi



