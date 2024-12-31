Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1004
The last rose of the year, frosty and beautiful…
Today is New Year’s Eve,
for me a time for sending warm wishes to friends around the world oh how I love keeping in touch, there always has to be a catalyst and that’s me.
I’m going to get the metro later and walk along the river…absorbing the feeling of love… take some street shots, just enjoy being in the moment.
I’m meeting my son’s beautiful girlfriend for some food shopping, she’s cooking something scrummy for this evening… I’m sooo thrilled to be invited.
I discovered Rumi… at the end of covid when I did my YTT… those 4 weeks changed my life,
a truly life changing challenge.
I love his words of wisdom… and his history
Every rose is prey to winter… Rumi
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1485
photos
123
followers
127
following
275% complete
View this month »
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Latest from all albums
1000
479
1001
480
1002
481
1003
1004
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th December 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful soft capture with lovely tones and bokeh.
December 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close