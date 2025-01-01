Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1005
Walking by the river… News Years Eve… a feeling of happiness…
I love being early, so I went a few extra stops on the metro and got off at Pont Neuf.
A super chilly and wonderful day, smooching is so fun, I love looking at everything as I pass.
I’m quite passionate about vintage.
Although there’s only one man in my photo it was buzzing, the atmosphere was… just beautiful… I love smiley faces…
I took many photos and a few are great.
I was meeting lovely Camila… Brett’s beautiful girlfriend to pick up some ingredients for dinner,
Which was Oooo so delicious…
Happy 🎶🎵 New Year🎉 to one and all…
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1487
photos
123
followers
127
following
275% complete
View this month »
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Latest from all albums
1001
480
1002
481
1003
482
1004
1005
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo
ace
Lovely street scene. Fav
January 1st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I have a painting I bought from an artist on this very bridge, if I recall correctly. I love it. Nice street shot.
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close