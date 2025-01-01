Walking by the river… News Years Eve… a feeling of happiness…

I love being early, so I went a few extra stops on the metro and got off at Pont Neuf.



A super chilly and wonderful day, smooching is so fun, I love looking at everything as I pass.

I’m quite passionate about vintage.



Although there’s only one man in my photo it was buzzing, the atmosphere was… just beautiful… I love smiley faces…



I took many photos and a few are great.



I was meeting lovely Camila… Brett’s beautiful girlfriend to pick up some ingredients for dinner,



Which was Oooo so delicious…



Happy 🎶🎵 New Year🎉 to one and all…











