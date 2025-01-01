Previous
Walking by the river… News Years Eve… a feeling of happiness… by beverley365
Photo 1005

Walking by the river… News Years Eve… a feeling of happiness…

I love being early, so I went a few extra stops on the metro and got off at Pont Neuf.

A super chilly and wonderful day, smooching is so fun, I love looking at everything as I pass.
I’m quite passionate about vintage.

Although there’s only one man in my photo it was buzzing, the atmosphere was… just beautiful… I love smiley faces…

I took many photos and a few are great.

I was meeting lovely Camila… Brett’s beautiful girlfriend to pick up some ingredients for dinner,

Which was Oooo so delicious…

Happy 🎶🎵 New Year🎉 to one and all…





1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely street scene. Fav
January 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I have a painting I bought from an artist on this very bridge, if I recall correctly. I love it. Nice street shot.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact