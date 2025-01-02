I crossed the road turned the corner and WOW!

The word came out of my month and the people stood in awe too turned…smiled and agreed.

Quite a magnificent sight…



Since 1869, La Samaritaine– with its bold & beautiful lettered Art Nouveau facade opposite the Seine River and the Pont Neuf bridge & city was an iconic landmark.



When news hit in 2005 that one of Paris’ historic department stores was closing down… paris and world retail suppliers were shocked.



However… LVMH wholly acquired the site in 2010… it re-opened summer 2021.



It is absolutely magnificent… to stroll around and admire the architecture, is jaw dropping..

and browse the store’s seemingly endless departments is a wonderful joy.



I really like that the original building is incorporated in the design, with the most grand staircases.. and breathtaking glass-topped atrium…



I’ve visited with my son a few years ago, to visit the bakery… and was blown away with the whole place.



I think I’d like to visit and discover the original with the new architecture… after all its free & fun for a rainy day