Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1006
I crossed the road turned the corner and WOW!
The word came out of my month and the people stood in awe too turned…smiled and agreed.
Quite a magnificent sight…
Since 1869, La Samaritaine– with its bold & beautiful lettered Art Nouveau facade opposite the Seine River and the Pont Neuf bridge & city was an iconic landmark.
When news hit in 2005 that one of Paris’ historic department stores was closing down… paris and world retail suppliers were shocked.
However… LVMH wholly acquired the site in 2010… it re-opened summer 2021.
It is absolutely magnificent… to stroll around and admire the architecture, is jaw dropping..
and browse the store’s seemingly endless departments is a wonderful joy.
I really like that the original building is incorporated in the design, with the most grand staircases.. and breathtaking glass-topped atrium…
I’ve visited with my son a few years ago, to visit the bakery… and was blown away with the whole place.
I think I’d like to visit and discover the original with the new architecture… after all its free & fun for a rainy day
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1490
photos
123
followers
117
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Latest from all albums
481
1003
482
1004
483
1005
484
1006
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Stunning frontage - Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close