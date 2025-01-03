Previous
‘the belly of Paris” by beverley365
Photo 1007

‘the belly of Paris”

as Émile Zola called it in his 1873 novel Le Ventre de Paris

Now super modern & topped by an undulating 2.5 hectare canopy & depending on the weather is quite an incredable sight.

1850s Victor Baltard designed the famous glass and iron structure which would house les Halles for over a century and became one of the sights of Paris; this would last until the 1970s.

a public garden covering 4 hectares (9.9 acres) opened in 1986 many of the surrounding streets pedestrianised…

It’s a glamorous 10 min walk from the river Seine and whilst I’m not keen shopper it’s a flash of everything.
Beverley

@beverley365
Issi Bannerman ace
Super POV of this fascinating place.
January 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective and street view.
January 3rd, 2025  
