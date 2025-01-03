Sign up
Photo 1007
‘the belly of Paris”
as Émile Zola called it in his 1873 novel Le Ventre de Paris
Now super modern & topped by an undulating 2.5 hectare canopy & depending on the weather is quite an incredable sight.
1850s Victor Baltard designed the famous glass and iron structure which would house les Halles for over a century and became one of the sights of Paris; this would last until the 1970s.
a public garden covering 4 hectares (9.9 acres) opened in 1986 many of the surrounding streets pedestrianised…
It’s a glamorous 10 min walk from the river Seine and whilst I’m not keen shopper it’s a flash of everything.
3rd January 2025
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
7
2
1
365
iPhone 15 Plus
31st December 2024 2:50pm
Issi Bannerman
Super POV of this fascinating place.
January 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
Great perspective and street view.
January 3rd, 2025
