Green for go… by beverley365
Photo 1008

Green for go…

Bicycles and pedestrians only…

This is a common sight now, with strict rules for all deliveries and artisan & construction workers… super super early in the morning only.

Streets, neighbourhoods and entire arrondissements for pedestrians only is wonderful.

I had a wonderful New Year’s Eve walking the streets of Paris in this area. So much to discover! crossing this road on route home…

"Secrets travel fast in Paris."
Napoléon Bonaparte




4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely Parisian street scene.
January 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I am loving the idea of no cars or traffic. Would love this to be a more common sight. But then, of course, Paris has a marvellous Metro system so the alternatives are readily available.
January 4th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Wonderful street scene
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
No cars makes wandering around so much more pleasant.
January 4th, 2025  
