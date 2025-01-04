Green for go…

Bicycles and pedestrians only…



This is a common sight now, with strict rules for all deliveries and artisan & construction workers… super super early in the morning only.



Streets, neighbourhoods and entire arrondissements for pedestrians only is wonderful.



I had a wonderful New Year’s Eve walking the streets of Paris in this area. So much to discover! crossing this road on route home…



"Secrets travel fast in Paris."

Napoléon Bonaparte









