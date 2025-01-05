Previous
The paris fabric area in Montmartre is a revelation by beverley365
The paris fabric area in Montmartre is a revelation

Yesterday morning a sunny frosty delight, I took the metro to the fabulous haberdashery & fabrics wonderland…

Just below Sacre Coeur the whole district is devoted to fabric’s. every fabric you can think of, tassels, ribbons, and buttons…Ooo the list is endless.

I needed to buy a black fabric and lining felt for Brett’s project he’s working on. All very interesting & exciting which I’ll share when he’s finished.

I visited last month to do a little research and get quotes. Oh boy I was blown away with this area.

All done! friendly knowledgable staff, such a joy to have proper customer service with a smile.

I’ll be back… for sure he’ll need more.

This is such a beautiful Quote:

“The last time I saw Paris, her heart was warm and gay, I heard the laughter of her heart in every street café.” – Oscar Hammerstein II
Wylie ace
We've stayed in Montmartre a few times but not discovered this yet, thanks!
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture on such a bright and sunny morning !
January 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds my type of place.
January 5th, 2025  
