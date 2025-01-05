The paris fabric area in Montmartre is a revelation

Yesterday morning a sunny frosty delight, I took the metro to the fabulous haberdashery & fabrics wonderland…



Just below Sacre Coeur the whole district is devoted to fabric’s. every fabric you can think of, tassels, ribbons, and buttons…Ooo the list is endless.



I needed to buy a black fabric and lining felt for Brett’s project he’s working on. All very interesting & exciting which I’ll share when he’s finished.



I visited last month to do a little research and get quotes. Oh boy I was blown away with this area.



All done! friendly knowledgable staff, such a joy to have proper customer service with a smile.



I’ll be back… for sure he’ll need more.



This is such a beautiful Quote:



“The last time I saw Paris, her heart was warm and gay, I heard the laughter of her heart in every street café.” – Oscar Hammerstein II