Photo 1009
The paris fabric area in Montmartre is a revelation
Yesterday morning a sunny frosty delight, I took the metro to the fabulous haberdashery & fabrics wonderland…
Just below Sacre Coeur the whole district is devoted to fabric’s. every fabric you can think of, tassels, ribbons, and buttons…Ooo the list is endless.
I needed to buy a black fabric and lining felt for Brett’s project he’s working on. All very interesting & exciting which I’ll share when he’s finished.
I visited last month to do a little research and get quotes. Oh boy I was blown away with this area.
All done! friendly knowledgable staff, such a joy to have proper customer service with a smile.
I’ll be back… for sure he’ll need more.
This is such a beautiful Quote:
“The last time I saw Paris, her heart was warm and gay, I heard the laughter of her heart in every street café.” – Oscar Hammerstein II
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wylie
ace
We've stayed in Montmartre a few times but not discovered this yet, thanks!
January 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful capture on such a bright and sunny morning !
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds my type of place.
January 5th, 2025
