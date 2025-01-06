Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1010
The White horse of Paris…
As I walk out of the Pont Neuf metro station Straight in front of me is the walk past the kiosks which I captured earlier this month. Love these.
I am now looking Right… Wow this building is stunning. There’s an elegance and simplicity in the style. Very Chic.
The flowers across the front of the building are sooo beautiful.
So I discovered the façade is decorated with the ‘Sculpture Les fleurs de la passion (2024)
by the visual artist Jean-Michel Othoniel
Under the “Cheval Blanc” brand , the hotel is located in Paris on the banks of the Seine in the 1st arrondissement opposite the Île de la Cité and the Conciergerie .
It is located in the “ Sauvage ” building of La Samaritaine which was acquired by LVMH in 2001, closed until 2021 when it reopened after sixteen years of renovation.
There’s a calmness in the pont neuf area which I really embrace.
“We’ll always have Paris.” — Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca.
A favourite movie of mine…
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1497
photos
124
followers
117
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Latest from all albums
1006
485
1007
486
1008
487
1009
1010
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close