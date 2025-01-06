The White horse of Paris…

As I walk out of the Pont Neuf metro station Straight in front of me is the walk past the kiosks which I captured earlier this month. Love these.



I am now looking Right… Wow this building is stunning. There’s an elegance and simplicity in the style. Very Chic.



The flowers across the front of the building are sooo beautiful.



So I discovered the façade is decorated with the ‘Sculpture Les fleurs de la passion (2024)

by the visual artist Jean-Michel Othoniel



Under the “Cheval Blanc” brand , the hotel is located in Paris on the banks of the Seine in the 1st arrondissement opposite the Île de la Cité and the Conciergerie .



It is located in the “ Sauvage ” building of La Samaritaine which was acquired by LVMH in 2001, closed until 2021 when it reopened after sixteen years of renovation.



There’s a calmness in the pont neuf area which I really embrace.



“We’ll always have Paris.” — Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca.

A favourite movie of mine…







