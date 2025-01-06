Previous
The White horse of Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1010

The White horse of Paris…

As I walk out of the Pont Neuf metro station Straight in front of me is the walk past the kiosks which I captured earlier this month. Love these.

I am now looking Right… Wow this building is stunning. There’s an elegance and simplicity in the style. Very Chic.

The flowers across the front of the building are sooo beautiful.

So I discovered the façade is decorated with the ‘Sculpture Les fleurs de la passion (2024)
by the visual artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Under the “Cheval Blanc” brand , the hotel is located in Paris on the banks of the Seine in the 1st arrondissement opposite the Île de la Cité and the Conciergerie .

It is located in the “ Sauvage ” building of La Samaritaine which was acquired by LVMH in 2001, closed until 2021 when it reopened after sixteen years of renovation.

There’s a calmness in the pont neuf area which I really embrace.

“We’ll always have Paris.” — Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca.
A favourite movie of mine…



6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact