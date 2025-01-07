Beauty is in the streets…

I’m really enjoying walking the streets and discovering what’s around the corner.



The streets all have different personalities some very charming, elegant, haunted, colourful, Arty, Super Chic, some inviting with the smells of coffee & croissants… and Ooo so much more, simply sharing the past and present.



You can feel that the past is part of the present and for me it’s been fascinating to discover.



“Paris is a divine section of eternity.” — E. E. Cummings



Cummings an American poet & painter wrote 2900 poems… 1894-1962