Photo 1012
Heading to the metro…
Such a beautiful building, gorgeous to peep into with a beautiful aroma of coffee wafting out the door.
A rather lovely meeting place for sure.
My next smooching walking day is going to be an area I’ve not visited before… Ooo
the new year begins… I’m swinging back into looking after Maelle who’s back to school…and taking her to lessons, today is a whizz bang busy long day.
My son is feeling a bit better, I’m hoping I’ve persuaded him to take it slowly today… and ease back into work gently.
Famous last words I know…
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1501
photos
125
followers
111
following
277% complete
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1008
487
1009
488
1010
1011
489
1012
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:17pm
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful building and capture. I can imagine your description of the sights and smells.
January 8th, 2025
