Heading to the metro… by beverley365
Heading to the metro…

Such a beautiful building, gorgeous to peep into with a beautiful aroma of coffee wafting out the door.

A rather lovely meeting place for sure.

My next smooching walking day is going to be an area I’ve not visited before… Ooo

the new year begins… I’m swinging back into looking after Maelle who’s back to school…and taking her to lessons, today is a whizz bang busy long day.

My son is feeling a bit better, I’m hoping I’ve persuaded him to take it slowly today… and ease back into work gently.

Famous last words I know…






Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful building and capture. I can imagine your description of the sights and smells.
January 8th, 2025  
