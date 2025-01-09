Sign up
Photo 1013
Deliciousness…
Maële and I return home for lunch,
Alexis maële's father had picked up a treat... and oh boy it truly was delicious.
Almond, cherry & pistachios the most beautiful flavours so far my favourite Galette.
Wellies on... and off we go to afternoon lessons
It's a jolly wet Wednesday ...
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1506
photos
125
followers
111
following
277% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th January 2025 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
The French are such excellent bakers.
January 10th, 2025
