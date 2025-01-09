Previous
Deliciousness… by beverley365
Photo 1013

Deliciousness…

Maële and I return home for lunch,
Alexis maële's father had picked up a treat... and oh boy it truly was delicious.

Almond, cherry & pistachios the most beautiful flavours so far my favourite Galette.

Wellies on... and off we go to afternoon lessons
It's a jolly wet Wednesday ...
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
277% complete

Casablanca ace
The French are such excellent bakers.
January 10th, 2025  
