Ooo buttons galore

Walls of buttons in every colour imaginable… some really exquisite.



Haberdashery all in one fabulous area…anything you can think of… is all within close easy walking distance.



And beautifully watched over by the

‘Sacré Coeur’ which makes it even more extra special.



A rainy day yesterday Maëlle & I got soaked many times… floods & a little chaos

All a bit exhausting but nevertheless we jumped the puddles and smiled.



How beautiful it is outside when everything is wet from the rain before, in and after the rain. I really shouldn't let a single shower pass.

Vincent van Gogh





