Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1013
Ooo buttons galore
Walls of buttons in every colour imaginable… some really exquisite.
Haberdashery all in one fabulous area…anything you can think of… is all within close easy walking distance.
And beautifully watched over by the
‘Sacré Coeur’ which makes it even more extra special.
A rainy day yesterday Maëlle & I got soaked many times… floods & a little chaos
All a bit exhausting but nevertheless we jumped the puddles and smiled.
How beautiful it is outside when everything is wet from the rain before, in and after the rain. I really shouldn't let a single shower pass.
Vincent van Gogh
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1504
photos
125
followers
111
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Latest from all albums
488
1010
1011
489
490
1012
491
1013
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th January 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close