Ready to make puff pastry Mum? by beverley365
Photo 1015

Ready to make puff pastry Mum?

Always…

A wonderful way to begin the week, jolly hard work and sooo much fun.

Monday is a no cooking day, a day of making.. and boy we made a lot.

Christian had weighed the first lot already so we begin.

Everything tastes better wrapped in puff pastry…

11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of puff pastry in the making, delicious 😋
January 11th, 2025  
