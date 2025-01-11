Sign up
Previous
Photo 1015
Ready to make puff pastry Mum?
Always…
A wonderful way to begin the week, jolly hard work and sooo much fun.
Monday is a no cooking day, a day of making.. and boy we made a lot.
Christian had weighed the first lot already so we begin.
Everything tastes better wrapped in puff pastry…
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1508
photos
125
followers
111
following
278% complete
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of puff pastry in the making, delicious 😋
January 11th, 2025
