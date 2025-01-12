Previous
Ooo my fav… playing with dough & making super special puff pastry

A delicious coffee and the day begins…
working with Christian at the bakery is always fabulous.
Mondays it’s closed and the day is all about preparation planning and making….

Whatever we make will need to rest over night in various temperatures and repeat.

I just think it’s so magical that you can mix basically three ingredients – water, flour, and salt
and voila… I've always loved sour dough

“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” –Mahatma Gandhi

Beverley

Wendy Stout ace
I bet they are delicious…. I love sourdough
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great shot, I love puff pastry but usually buy it.
January 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s a substantial mixer.
January 12th, 2025  
