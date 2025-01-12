Ooo my fav… playing with dough & making super special puff pastry

A delicious coffee and the day begins…

working with Christian at the bakery is always fabulous.

Mondays it’s closed and the day is all about preparation planning and making….



Whatever we make will need to rest over night in various temperatures and repeat.



I just think it’s so magical that you can mix basically three ingredients – water, flour, and salt

and voila… I've always loved sour dough



“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” –Mahatma Gandhi



