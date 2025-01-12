Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1016
Ooo my fav… playing with dough & making super special puff pastry
A delicious coffee and the day begins…
working with Christian at the bakery is always fabulous.
Mondays it’s closed and the day is all about preparation planning and making….
Whatever we make will need to rest over night in various temperatures and repeat.
I just think it’s so magical that you can mix basically three ingredients – water, flour, and salt
and voila… I've always loved sour dough
“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” –Mahatma Gandhi
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1510
photos
125
followers
110
following
278% complete
View this month »
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Latest from all albums
491
1013
1014
492
493
1015
494
1016
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th January 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy Stout
ace
I bet they are delicious…. I love sourdough
January 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great shot, I love puff pastry but usually buy it.
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a substantial mixer.
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close