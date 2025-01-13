Flour Water & Air

Sourdough bread is only flour and water and air.



These days we tend to add a little salt, but generally speaking, this complicated food has the simplest, earthiest origins.



And what’s even more amazing is that sourdough tastes and acts differently depending on the environment it’s in.



I see how Christian handles the ingredients, how he weighs & pours the flour, how he pours the water in… how he covers the massive bowl with a cloth so the mixture can rest…



Patience is the ‘key… Passion is necessary…

A passion that’s therapeutic & healthy!



“If thou tastest a crust of bread, thou tastest all the stars and all the heavens.” –Robert Browning

