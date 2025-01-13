Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1017
Flour Water & Air
Sourdough bread is only flour and water and air.
These days we tend to add a little salt, but generally speaking, this complicated food has the simplest, earthiest origins.
And what’s even more amazing is that sourdough tastes and acts differently depending on the environment it’s in.
I see how Christian handles the ingredients, how he weighs & pours the flour, how he pours the water in… how he covers the massive bowl with a cloth so the mixture can rest…
Patience is the ‘key… Passion is necessary…
A passion that’s therapeutic & healthy!
“If thou tastest a crust of bread, thou tastest all the stars and all the heavens.” –Robert Browning
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1511
photos
125
followers
111
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Latest from all albums
1013
1014
492
493
1015
494
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close