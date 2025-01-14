Previous
“If thou tastest a crust of bread, thou tastest all the stars and all the heavens.” –Robert Browning by beverley365
“If thou tastest a crust of bread, thou tastest all the stars and all the heavens.” –Robert Browning

Top right is dried fruits & seeds…
Middle is olives cheese and seed
Bottom is nuts & seeds

Absolutely my favourite job is hands on…breathing in the fragrance as I bring together the ingredients… and create a ball of wonderfulness.

It’s overnight rest will double it in size…and early very early morning the air will be full of fresh sourdoughs…

Ooo Lucky customers…
Beverley

Wylie ace
Looking good!
January 14th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
I am looking forward to see the finished product, I hope that you can post the smells too.
January 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Now it is getting to look interesting , could they be baked and ready for my breakfast ! The thought of the aroma of the fresh bread is overwhelming !
January 14th, 2025  
