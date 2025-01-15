Previous
Love what you do…
Photo 1019

Love what you do…

Making any sourdough bread connects each baker to a history of sustenance…pleasure… and a Passion revolution.

and of course self-sufficiency, scientific discovery and creativity that stretches back to early human settlements

Doing something that you truly love is a wonderful.

There is always a queue at the bakery… I’m not surprised.

I remember Steve jobs words from his final speech… do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!

I’m up super early this morning, I’m looking forward to stepping out on this frosty dark morning, I’m off to pick up maële for a day of lessons out & about…

“Be like sourdough: warm, comforting, and good for the soul.”
15th January 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Great image!
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fascinating process
January 15th, 2025  
