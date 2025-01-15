Love what you do…

Making any sourdough bread connects each baker to a history of sustenance…pleasure… and a Passion revolution.



and of course self-sufficiency, scientific discovery and creativity that stretches back to early human settlements



Doing something that you truly love is a wonderful.



There is always a queue at the bakery… I’m not surprised.



I remember Steve jobs words from his final speech… do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!



I’m up super early this morning, I’m looking forward to stepping out on this frosty dark morning, I’m off to pick up maële for a day of lessons out & about…



“Be like sourdough: warm, comforting, and good for the soul.”