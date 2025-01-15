Sign up
Previous
Photo 1019
Love what you do…
Making any sourdough bread connects each baker to a history of sustenance…pleasure… and a Passion revolution.
and of course self-sufficiency, scientific discovery and creativity that stretches back to early human settlements
Doing something that you truly love is a wonderful.
There is always a queue at the bakery… I’m not surprised.
I remember Steve jobs words from his final speech… do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!
I’m up super early this morning, I’m looking forward to stepping out on this frosty dark morning, I’m off to pick up maële for a day of lessons out & about…
“Be like sourdough: warm, comforting, and good for the soul.”
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th January 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great image!
January 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A fascinating process
January 15th, 2025
