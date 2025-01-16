Sign up
Squeals of delight & tears of friendship…
Yesterday morning whilst waiting for the bus
Maële’s excitement at seeing her friend from her early years school was ‘ overwhelmingly happy’.
They were excited to spend 4/5 mins catching up and true to form the bus arrived on time.
Arriving at class was quiet and instead of playing ‘only walking on the white lines on the pedestrian crossing, or don’t walk on the cracks in the pavement’… maële was sad.
We arrived and instead of sitting where we normal do I headed for the beanbags.
I showed her the photos I’d just taken which brought a smile to her face… thank goodness.
which we sent to her dads phone…
Class begins…
Photos bring so much joy…
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
