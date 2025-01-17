Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1021
Off to dance…
We have time for a leisurely walk and a picnic before the last lesson, maële is really enjoying dance and is excelling in it.
It’s lovely her friends join us in our fun stride…
in-fact her friends have become quite curious about me which is lovely.
I’ve been taking a daily photo story of our days together for her father… & mum of course.
I write an uplifting fun & sometimes silly summery of events.
To help keep his positivity and focus during this time.
“Getting better every day…& repeat”
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1520
photos
125
followers
110
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Latest from all albums
496
1018
497
1019
498
1020
499
1021
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th January 2025 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
ace
That is very sweet of you! When my mum was sick, my brothers and I only got to see her for an hour or so every two or three days, probably. From a kid's perspective that was hard, but as an adult I'm sure it was at least as hard for her not to see and hear the details of her children's days. I'm sure it's such a blessing for Maëlle's dad to be able to see some of those little moments in her life right now!
January 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
How wonderful, I think you are doing a marvellous thing for that family
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close