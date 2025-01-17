Off to dance…

Previous
We have time for a leisurely walk and a picnic before the last lesson, maële is really enjoying dance and is excelling in it.

It’s lovely her friends join us in our fun stride…
in-fact her friends have become quite curious about me which is lovely.

I’ve been taking a daily photo story of our days together for her father… & mum of course.

I write an uplifting fun & sometimes silly summery of events.
To help keep his positivity and focus during this time.

“Getting better every day…& repeat”
Beverley

Jessica Eby ace
That is very sweet of you! When my mum was sick, my brothers and I only got to see her for an hour or so every two or three days, probably. From a kid's perspective that was hard, but as an adult I'm sure it was at least as hard for her not to see and hear the details of her children's days. I'm sure it's such a blessing for Maëlle's dad to be able to see some of those little moments in her life right now!
January 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
How wonderful, I think you are doing a marvellous thing for that family
January 17th, 2025  
