The locks of the Récollets…

The Canal Saint-Martin… a beautiful walk through Paris…. come rain or shine



I was early for my lesson so enjoyed a chilly misty walk to the canal.

Standing on the middle of the bridge in total silence… taking a few moments to simply be…

was welcome, a feeling of complete aloneness in the stillness.



Beautiful…



I smiled when I discover that “ the canal was used as an escape route for Ethan Hunt and his team in the 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout…”. I like the mission impossible movies…



Off to my lesson…