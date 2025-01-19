Previous
Coffee time with plenty of giggles by beverley365
Photo 1023

Coffee time with plenty of giggles

To be happy in your job is a wonderful thing, to work with kindness and enthusiasm is kinda magical.

A stop off for a hug on route to a rather interesting exhibition…
A coffee and a pain au raisin was soo welcome too.

“Happiness is the new rich.
Inner peace is the new success.
Health is the new wealth.
Kindness is the new cool.”
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great selfie, and how nice to see you, with the streets of Paris in the background. Love your quotation too. All very true.
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Nice to see such joy
January 19th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful, happy shot!
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and happy selfie!
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
@jamibann @ludwigsdiana This Isobel who is so much fun and is always giggling… she has a soft spot for my son… I took the photo.
I hope next time to be in a photo. I don’t have many photos of me.
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact