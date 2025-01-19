Sign up
Previous
Photo 1023
Coffee time with plenty of giggles
To be happy in your job is a wonderful thing, to work with kindness and enthusiasm is kinda magical.
A stop off for a hug on route to a rather interesting exhibition…
A coffee and a pain au raisin was soo welcome too.
“Happiness is the new rich.
Inner peace is the new success.
Health is the new wealth.
Kindness is the new cool.”
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1524
photos
125
followers
110
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Latest from all albums
498
1020
499
1021
500
1022
501
1023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great selfie, and how nice to see you, with the streets of Paris in the background. Love your quotation too. All very true.
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see such joy
January 19th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Beautiful, happy shot!
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and happy selfie!
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
@jamibann
@ludwigsdiana
This Isobel who is so much fun and is always giggling… she has a soft spot for my son… I took the photo.
I hope next time to be in a photo. I don’t have many photos of me.
January 19th, 2025
365 Project
close
