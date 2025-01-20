Previous
Your sourdough needs daily love & attention by beverley365
Photo 1024

Your sourdough needs daily love & attention

20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooops… watch it closely, let it breathe, feed it daily, handle it with passion and massage daily.
Sourdough is truly remarkable…
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
It looks so amazing, I can almost smell it!
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact