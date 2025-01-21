Previous
A heavenly ceiling of romance, charm & beauty…
Photo 1025

A heavenly ceiling of romance, charm & beauty…

According to the Land Registry, the bakery dates back to 1914… little has changed in over a century.

Walking into the bakery, standing and absorbing the exquisite history, the tiled walls and ceiling is really breathtaking.

Never touched apart from a feather duster wafting over it.

The same sign. "bakery patisserie du square" on the pediment,

The bakery is a true vintage delight with the Clignancourt square on the left, the Notre Dame de Clignancourt Church on the right.

Today I’m off to discover a Hairdressers an hour or so away…a rather groovy french whizz bang salon… i’m thinking a few highlights, a good few inches trimmed and a french fringe.

The journey will be fun, I’m really blown away by how amazing & efficient the metro is.
It’s -2 feels like -4 they say… Ooo fresh and beautiful.

"Take a deep breath, keep writing, keep dreaming, and take it one word and breath at a time."
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
280% complete

Photo Details

Wow and in such great condition
January 21st, 2025  
