Photo 1025
Photo 1025
A heavenly ceiling of romance, charm & beauty…
According to the Land Registry, the bakery dates back to 1914… little has changed in over a century.
Walking into the bakery, standing and absorbing the exquisite history, the tiled walls and ceiling is really breathtaking.
Never touched apart from a feather duster wafting over it.
The same sign. "bakery patisserie du square" on the pediment,
The bakery is a true vintage delight with the Clignancourt square on the left, the Notre Dame de Clignancourt Church on the right.
Today I’m off to discover a Hairdressers an hour or so away…a rather groovy french whizz bang salon… i’m thinking a few highlights, a good few inches trimmed and a french fringe.
The journey will be fun, I’m really blown away by how amazing & efficient the metro is.
It’s -2 feels like -4 they say… Ooo fresh and beautiful.
"Take a deep breath, keep writing, keep dreaming, and take it one word and breath at a time."
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Wow and in such great condition
January 21st, 2025
