Previous
Photo 1026
The smell of freshly baked bread is so comforting…
Walking down the spiral staircase the smell of fresh bread is wafting in the air…Just out of the oven and cooling.
I’m up early this morning and organised for my day with Maële.
My new hair plan yesterday didn’t go quite to plan, a few staff were off sick… they were behind and the day had only just started…so ‘no problem Friday morning it is.
Forecast is a rainy day…
“Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” Rumi
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1530
photos
125
followers
110
following
281% complete
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
501
1023
502
1024
503
1025
504
1026
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 12:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
The smell of fresh bread must be delicious
January 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They look delicious
January 22nd, 2025
