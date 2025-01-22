Previous
The smell of freshly baked bread is so comforting… by beverley365
Photo 1026

The smell of freshly baked bread is so comforting…

Walking down the spiral staircase the smell of fresh bread is wafting in the air…Just out of the oven and cooling.

I’m up early this morning and organised for my day with Maële.

My new hair plan yesterday didn’t go quite to plan, a few staff were off sick… they were behind and the day had only just started…so ‘no problem Friday morning it is.

Forecast is a rainy day…

“Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” Rumi


22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
The smell of fresh bread must be delicious
January 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
They look delicious
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact