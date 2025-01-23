Sign up
Photo 1027
A traditional… a daily delight.
Christian makes 300 a day in stages so they’re always warm & fresh from 7.30am - 7.30pm.
Every baker has their own style of cut -
Chris’s is simple & chic.
Sourdough is my absolute favourite.
Pure food is like a seed, its fruit's pure thought, and it's a sea...
While thoughts the jewel thoughts…. Rumi
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
281% complete
9
2
365
22nd January 2025 7:07am
Diana
ace
They do look ever so delicious, a real classic all over the world.
January 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I can imagine the smell
January 23rd, 2025
