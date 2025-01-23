Previous
A traditional… a daily delight. by beverley365
Photo 1027

A traditional… a daily delight.

Christian makes 300 a day in stages so they’re always warm & fresh from 7.30am - 7.30pm.

Every baker has their own style of cut -
Chris’s is simple & chic.

Sourdough is my absolute favourite.

Pure food is like a seed, its fruit's pure thought, and it's a sea...
While thoughts the jewel thoughts…. Rumi



Beverley

Diana ace
They do look ever so delicious, a real classic all over the world.
January 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I can imagine the smell
January 23rd, 2025  
