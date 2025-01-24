Previous
Who is famous for sourdough bread? by beverley365
Photo 1028

Who is famous for sourdough bread?

I read about this recently and although there are many stories, the key is the travellers maybe gold miners travelling for many years…

The famous “Boudin Bakery”, which was established in 1849, when Isidore Boudin achieved the "Original San Francisco Sourdough"
She acquired a wild yeast starter from a
gold miner and perfected the recipe with a magical combination of flour, water, salt and mother dough.

I read a few years ago that it originated in Egypt…

My son’s bread is delicious and his pastry is mouth-wateringly amazing.

"Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions." - Dalai Lama

24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I wish I was in Paris and will definitely get one.
January 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Yummo!
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact