Do you see what I see.. by beverley365
Photo 1029

Do you see what I see..

After coffee & hugs at the bakery…Striding along on my my way to a small exposition the fog is lifting and there’s a peep of sunshine..

I cross the road and ‘Oh my goodness’… high above in the fog was the Sacré Coeur. What a delight!

A moment of joy and wonderment… making me smile and feel an aura of warmth.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I know that scene. It's a lovely one! So cool to see the Sacré Coeur peeking out through the morning mist.
January 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautiful mystery shot of the sacred Coeur
January 25th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Wonderfully done.
January 25th, 2025  
