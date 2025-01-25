Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
Do you see what I see..
After coffee & hugs at the bakery…Striding along on my my way to a small exposition the fog is lifting and there’s a peep of sunshine..
I cross the road and ‘Oh my goodness’… high above in the fog was the Sacré Coeur. What a delight!
A moment of joy and wonderment… making me smile and feel an aura of warmth.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1535
photos
125
followers
110
following
281% complete
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I know that scene. It's a lovely one! So cool to see the Sacré Coeur peeking out through the morning mist.
January 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautiful mystery shot of the sacred Coeur
January 25th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Wonderfully done.
January 25th, 2025
