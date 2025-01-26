Rock ‘n’ roll hairdresser,,, breaking the rules

Recommendations & super reviews finally got me to this hairdressers, not that I don’t like going it’s just not high on my list.



So Friday morning was different, fun and soo Groovy… earliest appointment, of course I’m early so coffee in the local cafe with the stall holders setting up their wares… I notice a lovely Bio veg stall amongst many delights.

I love the French markets…



So, I’m sitting in the Bubble Factory! It’s full of energy and enthusiasm…the funky music makes me feel young and fabulous.



Pauline is lovely she started working in hairdressing at 15yrs & shared her life story, she’s now 34.

A continuous steady flow of clients come through the door… a hive of activity.



Finally done! Whew



