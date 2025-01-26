Previous
Rock ‘n’ roll hairdresser,,, breaking the rules by beverley365
Rock ‘n’ roll hairdresser,,, breaking the rules

Recommendations & super reviews finally got me to this hairdressers, not that I don’t like going it’s just not high on my list.

So Friday morning was different, fun and soo Groovy… earliest appointment, of course I’m early so coffee in the local cafe with the stall holders setting up their wares… I notice a lovely Bio veg stall amongst many delights.
I love the French markets…

So, I’m sitting in the Bubble Factory! It’s full of energy and enthusiasm…the funky music makes me feel young and fabulous.

Pauline is lovely she started working in hairdressing at 15yrs & shared her life story, she’s now 34.
A continuous steady flow of clients come through the door… a hive of activity.

Finally done! Whew

Boxplayer ace
Fun appointment rather than the less fun appointments (dentist etc!)
January 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun selfie. Let the show begin!
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Please that it was such a positive experience for you.
January 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great selfie - in anticipation of what's to come !!
January 26th, 2025  
