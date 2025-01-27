Sign up
Photo 1031
‘Paris the City of Pearls’
I arrive at the exhibition… a friendly security guard is a nice way to begin.
the history of pearls and their role in modern jewellery, a peep into the history will be fun.
As I walked into the building the dazzling stairway, light & shadows were beautiful… it’s a very peaceful elegant walk.
This exhibition traces the historical significance of pearls in Parisian society, and how they changed the world of modern jewellery.
A relaxing hour of discovery.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1540
photos
125
followers
110
following
282% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:27pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great light feature and stairway.
January 27th, 2025
