‘Paris the City of Pearls’ by beverley365
Photo 1031

‘Paris the City of Pearls’

I arrive at the exhibition… a friendly security guard is a nice way to begin.
the history of pearls and their role in modern jewellery, a peep into the history will be fun.

As I walked into the building the dazzling stairway, light & shadows were beautiful… it’s a very peaceful elegant walk.

This exhibition traces the historical significance of pearls in Parisian society, and how they changed the world of modern jewellery.

A relaxing hour of discovery.



27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
282% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great light feature and stairway.
January 27th, 2025  
