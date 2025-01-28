Byzantine Comb 1900-1905

Pearls, Enamel & Animal material

Hmm Do you know what ‘Animal material is’?



My lovely Great aunt often gave me bits & bobs

& when my hair was quite long …she gave a wonderful comb to scoop my hair into when I started my first job… No pearls but a beautiful plain sculptured comb. I had a ‘french pleat’ for … years.



It wasn’t until 2006 I discovered ‘vintage’,

Oh my goodness whilst my comb hadn’t been used much as fashion moved on… I kept my comb out because… as you do



I was shocked to discover this animal material?



George’s Fouquet 1862-1957

Who was a French jeweller considered a master of Art Nouveau and fine jewellery.

He joined his father Jules Alphonse in 1891 and then opened a new jewellery store

Fouquet at 6, rue Royale in Paris in 1900.



I still have my comb…



Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you. Rumi

