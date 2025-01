Pretty Chrysanthemum’s

Henri Vever's 1905 Chrysanthemum Brooch is an Art Nouveau delight.



Crafted from gold and blackened silver,

adorned with diamonds with delicately shaped leaves rendered in green plique-a-jour enamel,

a technique like a translucent, stained-glass effect.

The chrysanthemums, baroque stick-shape American Freshwater Mississippi pearls.

the chrysanthemums are detachable, & would be worn as brooches or hair ornaments,