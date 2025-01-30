Birds brooch … 1940

5 cm height… weighing 31g

tiny but oh boy sooo pretty… a Cartier delight



Yellow gold clip adorned with a cabochon of Coral surrounded by diamonds,

topped with fine pearls, heads in platinum, diamonds, ruby and emerald.



Signed Cartier Paris and numbered 07771

Former collection of the Lavazza family



Vintage jewellery is at the heart of this exhibition, showcases of exquisite craftsmanship of pearls & timeless gems.

I enjoyed looking at pearl jewellery and discovering true Parisian artistry,



The most precious jewels you'll ever have around your neck are…

the arms of your children, family & friends.

