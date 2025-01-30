Previous
Birds brooch … 1940 by beverley365
Photo 1034

Birds brooch … 1940

5 cm height… weighing 31g
tiny but oh boy sooo pretty… a Cartier delight

Yellow gold clip adorned with a cabochon of Coral surrounded by diamonds,
topped with fine pearls, heads in platinum, diamonds, ruby and emerald.

Signed Cartier Paris and numbered 07771
Former collection of the Lavazza family

Vintage jewellery is at the heart of this exhibition, showcases of exquisite craftsmanship of pearls & timeless gems.
I enjoyed looking at pearl jewellery and discovering true Parisian artistry,

The most precious jewels you'll ever have around your neck are…
the arms of your children, family & friends.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Rob Z ace
Wonderful craftsmanship...
January 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a sweet little brooch.
January 30th, 2025  
