Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1034
Birds brooch … 1940
5 cm height… weighing 31g
tiny but oh boy sooo pretty… a Cartier delight
Yellow gold clip adorned with a cabochon of Coral surrounded by diamonds,
topped with fine pearls, heads in platinum, diamonds, ruby and emerald.
Signed Cartier Paris and numbered 07771
Former collection of the Lavazza family
Vintage jewellery is at the heart of this exhibition, showcases of exquisite craftsmanship of pearls & timeless gems.
I enjoyed looking at pearl jewellery and discovering true Parisian artistry,
The most precious jewels you'll ever have around your neck are…
the arms of your children, family & friends.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1546
photos
125
followers
110
following
283% complete
View this month »
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Latest from all albums
1031
509
510
1032
511
1033
512
1034
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful craftsmanship...
January 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a sweet little brooch.
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close