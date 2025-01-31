Previous
Small and so beautiful… ‘Owl pendant 1880’. by beverley365
Photo 1035

Small and so beautiful… ‘Owl pendant 1880’.

I read that one of the coolest sub-genres of pearl jewellery is when oddly-shaped baroque pearls are transformed into tiny sculptures.

This pretty Owl is a good example of this technique at its finest… a natural wonky pearl in the middle, transformed from anonymous lumpiness with the owl’s feet and head, lovely rose cut eyes, details of standing on the branch and the owl’s features are beautiful.

A special Owl definitely made with passion…
It is a baroque pearl with diamonds, rubies, and gold… on loan to Paris, City of Pearls.

"Barn owls teach us that beauty can be found in silence."

I loved seeing owls in the wild …
Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
So beautifully made and captured, I love owls.
January 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful and beautifully created !
January 31st, 2025  
