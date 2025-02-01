Local artist movements of passion…

After taking maële home after lessons on monday evening I walked through the eco park before it’s locked…I like hearing the water flow…



The shed building has invited artists to come & be creative…I feel the buzz when I pass by.

How lovely to just stand, take a few moments and watch this artist at work…



Must be warm inside because oh boy it’s a chilly

evening…too cold to stand and stare.



Creativity takes courage. Henri Matisse

