Photo 1036
Local artist movements of passion…
After taking maële home after lessons on monday evening I walked through the eco park before it’s locked…I like hearing the water flow…
The shed building has invited artists to come & be creative…I feel the buzz when I pass by.
How lovely to just stand, take a few moments and watch this artist at work…
Must be warm inside because oh boy it’s a chilly
evening…too cold to stand and stare.
Creativity takes courage. Henri Matisse
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1550
photos
125
followers
110
following
283% complete
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
511
1033
512
1034
513
1035
514
1036
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a great space for artists.
February 1st, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wow! Love this.
February 1st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful to watch her in action creating.
February 1st, 2025
