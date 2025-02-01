Previous
Local artist movements of passion…
Photo 1036

Local artist movements of passion…

After taking maële home after lessons on monday evening I walked through the eco park before it’s locked…I like hearing the water flow…

The shed building has invited artists to come & be creative…I feel the buzz when I pass by.
How lovely to just stand, take a few moments and watch this artist at work…

Must be warm inside because oh boy it’s a chilly
evening…too cold to stand and stare.

Creativity takes courage. Henri Matisse
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Beverley
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great space for artists.
February 1st, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wow! Love this.
February 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful to watch her in action creating.
February 1st, 2025  
