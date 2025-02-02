Previous
The vaulted ceiling of the old village hall… 1890 by beverley365
Photo 1037

The vaulted ceiling of the old village hall… 1890

Walking into the exhibition the lighting is soft warm, a minimalist display of 100 pieces
Each room of the 4 rooms are adorned by this “incredible cornice”.

It was decorated with composite columns and sculpted arches… it is so beautiful to see…
I’ve brightened it so the details can be seen.

Its a beautiful heavy frosty morning with gorgeous sunshine… it’s going to be a lovely Sunday…


Beverley

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
February 2nd, 2025  
