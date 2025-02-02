Sign up
Previous
Photo 1037
The vaulted ceiling of the old village hall… 1890
Walking into the exhibition the lighting is soft warm, a minimalist display of 100 pieces
Each room of the 4 rooms are adorned by this “incredible cornice”.
It was decorated with composite columns and sculpted arches… it is so beautiful to see…
I’ve brightened it so the details can be seen.
Its a beautiful heavy frosty morning with gorgeous sunshine… it’s going to be a lovely Sunday…
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1551
photos
125
followers
110
following
284% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
February 2nd, 2025
