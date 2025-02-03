Pearl mania… the roaring twenties.

A key symbol of the Roaring Twenties, the pearl both natural and cultured, from the mid 1920s onwards pearls were a constant source of inspiration for Parisian jewellers and fashion designers.

From the opera to the cinema, literature, music, painting, photography, posters and illustrated magazines the pearls were seen everywhere.



I wrote last week about a movie I loved set in the 20’s … Ooo early 70’s… I got it wrong - the movie was ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’… the lift scene of dancing is soo fun…

I’ve done this Ooo many many times…



Think it - google it - and hey presto there it is online…wow



I just put my feet in the air and move

them around. Fred Astaire



