Pearl mania… the roaring twenties. by beverley365
Photo 1038

Pearl mania… the roaring twenties.

A key symbol of the Roaring Twenties, the pearl both natural and cultured, from the mid 1920s onwards pearls were a constant source of inspiration for Parisian jewellers and fashion designers.
From the opera to the cinema, literature, music, painting, photography, posters and illustrated magazines the pearls were seen everywhere.

I wrote last week about a movie I loved set in the 20’s … Ooo early 70’s… I got it wrong - the movie was ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’… the lift scene of dancing is soo fun…
I’ve done this Ooo many many times…

Think it - google it - and hey presto there it is online…wow

I just put my feet in the air and move
them around. Fred Astaire

3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
284% complete

Diana ace
How gorgeous they look and are presented.
February 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Some fabulous pearls.
February 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
they look like they're suspended in thin air. I did enjoy Thoroughly Modern Millie :)
February 3rd, 2025  
