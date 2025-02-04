Previous
A pearly sheep… by beverley365
Photo 1039

A pearly sheep…

The most modern piece of jewellery at the exhibition. a stunning contemporary design and I have to say it is so beautiful.

Created by JAR in 2006, this brooch Oozing with floppy natural pearls and cabochon star sapphires in aluminum with silver and gold.

Who is JAR… a reclusive American designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal who makes 60/70 pieces of jewellery at the year and is based in Paris & has a shop in Place Vendôme.

Every day is a new beginning…


4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow this is different
February 4th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
How unusual. Great capture.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact