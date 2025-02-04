A pearly sheep…

The most modern piece of jewellery at the exhibition. a stunning contemporary design and I have to say it is so beautiful.



Created by JAR in 2006, this brooch Oozing with floppy natural pearls and cabochon star sapphires in aluminum with silver and gold.



Who is JAR… a reclusive American designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal who makes 60/70 pieces of jewellery at the year and is based in Paris & has a shop in Place Vendôme.



