Previous
Photo 1039
A pearly sheep…
The most modern piece of jewellery at the exhibition. a stunning contemporary design and I have to say it is so beautiful.
Created by JAR in 2006, this brooch Oozing with floppy natural pearls and cabochon star sapphires in aluminum with silver and gold.
Who is JAR… a reclusive American designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal who makes 60/70 pieces of jewellery at the year and is based in Paris & has a shop in Place Vendôme.
Every day is a new beginning…
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1556
photos
125
followers
111
following
Babs
ace
Wow this is different
February 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
How unusual. Great capture.
February 4th, 2025
