Previous
1897 a jesters head… Réne Lalique by beverley365
Photo 1040

1897 a jesters head… Réne Lalique



Golly a Brooch in the shape of a jester's head, it’s quite amazing to see.

Art Nouveau Jester brooch, by René Lalique, France, 1897/1898. Composed of gold, translucent enamel and baroque pearl.

René Lalique - 1897 - c. 1899, gold (metal), pearl… the size - h 7.2 cm x w 5 cm.
Interesting to see from a time when jesters were court entertainment.

René Lalique made his mark with his style and expertise at the 1900 World's Fair.

5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Such tiny intricate detail
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact