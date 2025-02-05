1897 a jesters head… Réne Lalique





Golly a Brooch in the shape of a jester's head, it’s quite amazing to see.



Art Nouveau Jester brooch, by René Lalique, France, 1897/1898. Composed of gold, translucent enamel and baroque pearl.



René Lalique - 1897 - c. 1899, gold (metal), pearl… the size - h 7.2 cm x w 5 cm.

Interesting to see from a time when jesters were court entertainment.



René Lalique made his mark with his style and expertise at the 1900 World's Fair.



