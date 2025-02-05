Sign up
Previous
Photo 1040
1897 a jesters head… Réne Lalique
Golly a Brooch in the shape of a jester's head, it’s quite amazing to see.
Art Nouveau Jester brooch, by René Lalique, France, 1897/1898. Composed of gold, translucent enamel and baroque pearl.
René Lalique - 1897 - c. 1899, gold (metal), pearl… the size - h 7.2 cm x w 5 cm.
Interesting to see from a time when jesters were court entertainment.
René Lalique made his mark with his style and expertise at the 1900 World's Fair.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Such tiny intricate detail
February 5th, 2025
