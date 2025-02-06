A colourful shiny Gladiator brooch… 50’s

Such a interesting exhibition… I’ve learnt so much about this subject,

although the saying ‘jewellery is like ice cream there’s always room for more’.

Hmm I’d rather have ice cream…



I have in mind something very different for my wandering on Saturday… Ooo I’ll be fun.



Van Cleef & Arpels has historically celebrated luck, joy and optimism since it was founded in 1906, its theme of animated pieces of flowers and animals & fairies.

In 1968, the four-leaf clover became a lucky icon for the house… and still is to this day.



So this brooch is - Van Cleef & Arpels, Gladiator brooch, 1956, yellow gold, emeralds, rubies, turquoise, pearls, baroque pearl, diamonds…

