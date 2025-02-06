Previous
A colourful shiny Gladiator brooch… 50’s by beverley365
Photo 1041

A colourful shiny Gladiator brooch… 50’s

Such a interesting exhibition… I’ve learnt so much about this subject,
although the saying ‘jewellery is like ice cream there’s always room for more’.
Hmm I’d rather have ice cream…

I have in mind something very different for my wandering on Saturday… Ooo I’ll be fun.

Van Cleef & Arpels has historically celebrated luck, joy and optimism since it was founded in 1906, its theme of animated pieces of flowers and animals & fairies.
In 1968, the four-leaf clover became a lucky icon for the house… and still is to this day.

So this brooch is - Van Cleef & Arpels, Gladiator brooch, 1956, yellow gold, emeralds, rubies, turquoise, pearls, baroque pearl, diamonds…
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
This gladiator is surrounded by beautiful gems.
February 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
another beauty!
February 6th, 2025  
