A trio which compliment each other… by beverley365
Photo 1042

A trio which compliment each other…

These cute brooches are 3cm tall…ish
they are soo beautiful. Whilst VC & A are known for animals there wasn’t any at this exhibition.

I meant to mention before and it slipped my mind…
Bizet's utterly divine, “The Pearl Fishers” was playing gently in the background throughout my visit…
Lovely music that made it feel quite romantic.

It’s going to be a lovely Friday…
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Fun brooches.
February 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So many lovely things to look at in this exhibition.
February 7th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Exquisite
February 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
February 7th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
They are absolutely exquisite.. Fav..
How i would have loved to be there.
February 7th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Amazingly beautiful. Imagine how much money they would be priced at an auction.
February 7th, 2025  
