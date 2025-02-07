Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
A trio which compliment each other…
These cute brooches are 3cm tall…ish
they are soo beautiful. Whilst VC & A are known for animals there wasn’t any at this exhibition.
I meant to mention before and it slipped my mind…
Bizet's utterly divine, “The Pearl Fishers” was playing gently in the background throughout my visit…
Lovely music that made it feel quite romantic.
It’s going to be a lovely Friday…
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun brooches.
February 7th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
So many lovely things to look at in this exhibition.
February 7th, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Exquisite
February 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
February 7th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are absolutely exquisite.. Fav..
How i would have loved to be there.
February 7th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Amazingly beautiful. Imagine how much money they would be priced at an auction.
February 7th, 2025
