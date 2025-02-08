Sign up
Photo 1043
1890… truly magnificent with the beautiful photo behind it…
Necklace 1890
A few beautiful natural pearls. diamonds on gold & silver. Loaned to the exhibition from a private collection courtesy of Albion Art Institute.
Whilst I could continue I’m feeling the need to move on…
I really really enjoyed this exhibition, great to read the history & feel the beauty of each piece.. It’s been a Wow from the very beginning…
I’m going to have a relaxed weekend, it was a very tricky week…
How people treat you is their karma
how you react is yours
Wayre Dye
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
