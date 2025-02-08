Previous
1890… truly magnificent with the beautiful photo behind it… by beverley365
Photo 1043

1890… truly magnificent with the beautiful photo behind it…

Necklace 1890
A few beautiful natural pearls. diamonds on gold & silver. Loaned to the exhibition from a private collection courtesy of Albion Art Institute.

Whilst I could continue I’m feeling the need to move on…
I really really enjoyed this exhibition, great to read the history & feel the beauty of each piece.. It’s been a Wow from the very beginning…

I’m going to have a relaxed weekend, it was a very tricky week…

How people treat you is their karma
how you react is yours
Wayre Dye
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact