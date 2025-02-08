1890… truly magnificent with the beautiful photo behind it…

Necklace 1890

A few beautiful natural pearls. diamonds on gold & silver. Loaned to the exhibition from a private collection courtesy of Albion Art Institute.



Whilst I could continue I’m feeling the need to move on…

I really really enjoyed this exhibition, great to read the history & feel the beauty of each piece.. It’s been a Wow from the very beginning…



I’m going to have a relaxed weekend, it was a very tricky week…



How people treat you is their karma

how you react is yours

Wayre Dye

