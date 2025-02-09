Sign up
Under the moon of pearls…
These earrings feel both classic and modern at the same time with a cheekiness of a modern twist…smooth, organic textures forms with sharp, angular designs…lovely colours & beautiful design detail.
"Sunday is a day to refuel your soul and be grateful for your blessings"
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1565
photos
125
followers
111
following
286% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty
February 9th, 2025
