Previous
A chandelier of glass pearls… by beverley365
Photo 1045

A chandelier of glass pearls…

A moment of thought and as if by magic this beautiful girl appeared… walking in my foot steps, gripping her postcards.

I discovered that the exhibits change…there’s a flow of movement with these precious jewels between the museums, how interesting…

Mondays are an opportunity to move on…
reset refocus and inspire… my morning thoughts are buzzing in my mind… Creating & motivating harmony and kindness between people is challenging & exhausting.

However nothing is impossible…I’ll do my best…

10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely candid shot and interior.
February 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
February 10th, 2025  
Brian ace
Breathtaking 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact