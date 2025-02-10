A chandelier of glass pearls…

A moment of thought and as if by magic this beautiful girl appeared… walking in my foot steps, gripping her postcards.



I discovered that the exhibits change…there’s a flow of movement with these precious jewels between the museums, how interesting…



Mondays are an opportunity to move on…

reset refocus and inspire… my morning thoughts are buzzing in my mind… Creating & motivating harmony and kindness between people is challenging & exhausting.



However nothing is impossible…I’ll do my best…



