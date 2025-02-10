Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
A chandelier of glass pearls…
A moment of thought and as if by magic this beautiful girl appeared… walking in my foot steps, gripping her postcards.
I discovered that the exhibits change…there’s a flow of movement with these precious jewels between the museums, how interesting…
Mondays are an opportunity to move on…
reset refocus and inspire… my morning thoughts are buzzing in my mind… Creating & motivating harmony and kindness between people is challenging & exhausting.
However nothing is impossible…I’ll do my best…
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
3
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely candid shot and interior.
February 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
February 10th, 2025
Brian
ace
Breathtaking 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 10th, 2025
