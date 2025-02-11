Up and down and repeat…

Yesterday, last night I picked up maële after school and headed to the conservatoire for her music lessons, this is from the 4th floor looking down, it’s so new & clean.



We had a lots of heavy rain causing a little flooding so we skipped home as maële as was tired. Oh boy we were soaked but it was fun and maële loved it.



It’s your road and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.

Rumi