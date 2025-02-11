Previous
Up and down and repeat… by beverley365
Photo 1046

Up and down and repeat…

Yesterday, last night I picked up maële after school and headed to the conservatoire for her music lessons, this is from the 4th floor looking down, it’s so new & clean.

We had a lots of heavy rain causing a little flooding so we skipped home as maële as was tired. Oh boy we were soaked but it was fun and maële loved it.

It’s your road and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.
Rumi
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
286% complete

Jo ace
Amazing POV
February 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great angles
February 11th, 2025  
