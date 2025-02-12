The excitement of friends… giggles joy & kindness

Monday evening music lesson brings children & adults together… after a picnic they run around and have time… time to be … 8/9 yr olds. No mobile phones just being kids…



“Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.” Walt Disney



My photo collages for maële’s father continues & it’s been fun to create.



Very early start for me this morning, picking up Maëlle for morning lessons, home for lunch then back to the conservatoire this afternoon….



I’m making a flask of coffee and I have a great book… 😁

