The excitement of friends… giggles joy & kindness by beverley365
The excitement of friends… giggles joy & kindness

Monday evening music lesson brings children & adults together… after a picnic they run around and have time… time to be … 8/9 yr olds. No mobile phones just being kids…

“Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.” Walt Disney

My photo collages for maële’s father continues & it’s been fun to create.

Very early start for me this morning, picking up Maëlle for morning lessons, home for lunch then back to the conservatoire this afternoon….

I’m making a flask of coffee and I have a great book… 😁
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
