Photo 1047
The excitement of friends… giggles joy & kindness
Monday evening music lesson brings children & adults together… after a picnic they run around and have time… time to be … 8/9 yr olds. No mobile phones just being kids…
“Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.” Walt Disney
My photo collages for maële’s father continues & it’s been fun to create.
Very early start for me this morning, picking up Maëlle for morning lessons, home for lunch then back to the conservatoire this afternoon….
I’m making a flask of coffee and I have a great book… 😁
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Views
3
3
365
iPhone 15 Plus
10th February 2025 4:43pm
