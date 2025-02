Music therapy…

I began helping the family 2nd September last year which was when I first heard Maelie play the harp… yesterday I took a few videos which I will share in the next few days… it is sooo beautiful so listen to her… she has totally embraced this opportunity… it makes me very happy.



I came across this beautiful quote…



"Music speaks what cannot be expressed, soothes the mind and gives it rest; heals the heart and makes it whole, flows from heaven to the soul." - Author Unknown Sooo true