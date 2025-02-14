Previous
Peeping through gigantic gates I see this beautiful building… by beverley365
Photo 1049

Peeping through gigantic gates I see this beautiful building…

I’m walking from the exhibition to the metro I popped through the gates to have a better look, it’s the mairie of the ninth arrondissement.
The town hall… and very beautiful.

Ooo so I’m helping my son at the atelier this morning, there was a water leak running throughout all the Buildings… oh my goodness.

Last night I helped for a good 3 hours sucking up the water…with an industrial hoover type thing…oh boy that was a challenge.
The dehumidifier has been on overnight so I’m hoping it’s made this morning easier to clear up.
I was just arriving at maële’s home to drop her off after lessons when I got the call.
Lucky really.

“Believe you can and you're halfway there.”





14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
287% complete

Diana ace
Good that you peeped in and took this great shot! I love the windows and flags.
Sorry about all the water issues and hope it is soon resolved.
February 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That is a beautiful building
February 14th, 2025  
