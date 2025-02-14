Peeping through gigantic gates I see this beautiful building…

I’m walking from the exhibition to the metro I popped through the gates to have a better look, it’s the mairie of the ninth arrondissement.

The town hall… and very beautiful.



Ooo so I’m helping my son at the atelier this morning, there was a water leak running throughout all the Buildings… oh my goodness.



Last night I helped for a good 3 hours sucking up the water…with an industrial hoover type thing…oh boy that was a challenge.

The dehumidifier has been on overnight so I’m hoping it’s made this morning easier to clear up.

I was just arriving at maële’s home to drop her off after lessons when I got the call.

Lucky really.



"Believe you can and you're halfway there."












