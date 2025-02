Our one eyed sucker upper… who saved the day.

This is the most brilliant gadget and within 4/5hrs the bulk of the water had been sucked up, luckily the sink could cope with the volume of water.



My son is so calm, so totally unflappable just takes everything in his stride… best way to be just like his mum.

1 of my boxes got wet… sooo lucky. Full of vintage books…and stuffed toys which are drying and not damaged to much…



